Blood Tribe police officer charged with sexual assault agrees to ‘no contact’ peace bond

A Blood Tribe Police officer charged last year with two counts of sexual assault appeared in provincial court in Lethbridge on Thursday.

Const. Bradley Chief Body is accused of touching a female colleague inappropriately on two occasions while they were both on duty in February 2017.

The complainant cannot be named due to a publication ban.

The matter was investigated by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team in consultation with the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service.

Chief Body was suspended from duty without pay as a result of the charges.

On Thursday, court heard the Crown, defense, complainant and accused agreed to a common law Peace Bond.

As a result of the peace bond, underlying charges are withdrawn.

The judge reminded the court the agreement “requires complete and unequivocal consent.”

The terms of the Common Law Peace Bond for Chief Body include nine months of:

Good behaviour

Psychological counselling

No contact with the victim except for strictly in a work capacity

The latter term is made easier because the complainant is currently out of the country on leave.

Breach of a common law Peace Bond carries a maximum sentence of up to four years in prison and/or penalty fees amounting, in this case, to $10,000.

The constable has served 10 years with the Blood Tribe Police Service and had previously pled not guilty in February.