Blood Tribe Police Service member charged with sexual assault of fellow officer

A member of the police service on a southern Alberta First Nations reserve has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.

According to the Blood Tribe Police Service, the charges against Const. Bradley Chief Body were laid after a female officer on the force complained he had touched her inappropriately during two separate incidents in February 2017. Both incidents allegedly occurred while the pair was on duty.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) investigated the allegations and laid charges on Tuesday after consulting with the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service.

The Blood Tribe Police Service said the accused, a 10-year constable on the force, has been suspended from duty with pay, pending further review.

He is scheduled to appear in Lethbridge Provincial Court on Aug. 21.