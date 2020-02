Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A constable with the Blood Tribe Police Service pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual assault in court on Wednesday.

Const. Bradley Chief Body was charged after a female police officer complained that she had been touched inappropriately on two separate occasions.

The two incidents allegedly occurred in February 2017. None of the allegations have been tested in court.

A two-day trial has been scheduled for March 4, 2020.

Story continues below advertisement