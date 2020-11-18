Broadview Union Hospital in Saskatchewan designated for COVID-19 patient care only

Send this page to someone via email

A hospital in Broadview, Sask., has been designated exclusively for COVID-19 patient care only.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority said effective immediately, Broadview Union Hospital will also only be used for known close contacts of COVID-19-positive patients.

The hospital will not be open to the general public.

Health officials said the decision was made due to an increase in coronavirus activity in the area.

Non-COVID-19 care can be met by hospitals in the surrounding area, the SHA said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Broadview Medical Clinic remains open to the public, however, access is restricted to the outside clinic entrance and exit.

Story continues below advertisement

Laboratory services are available on an urgent basis at the discretion of the physician or nurse practitioner and X-ray services will not be available until further notice, health officials added.

Saskatchewan has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases in recent days, with 1,227 new cases in the last seven days.

New measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus come into effect in Saskatchewan on Thursday, including mandatory masking in all public areas provincewide.

Visits to long-term and personal care homes are being suspended except for compassionate reasons, and gatherings are limited to five people.

The new measures will remain in place until at least Dec. 17.

Advertisement