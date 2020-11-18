Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Broadview Union Hospital in Saskatchewan designated for COVID-19 patient care only

By David Giles Global News
Posted November 18, 2020 3:46 pm
The Saskatchewan Health Authority has designated Broadview Union Hospital exclusively for COVID-19 patient care only.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority has designated Broadview Union Hospital exclusively for COVID-19 patient care only. Tijana Martin / The Canadian Press

A hospital in Broadview, Sask., has been designated exclusively for COVID-19 patient care only.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority said effective immediately, Broadview Union Hospital will also only be used for known close contacts of COVID-19-positive patients.

The hospital will not be open to the general public.

Read more: Water, COVID-19 crisis hits northern Saskatchewan community

Health officials said the decision was made due to an increase in coronavirus activity in the area.

Non-COVID-19 care can be met by hospitals in the surrounding area, the SHA said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Broadview Medical Clinic remains open to the public, however, access is restricted to the outside clinic entrance and exit.

Story continues below advertisement

Laboratory services are available on an urgent basis at the discretion of the physician or nurse practitioner and X-ray services will not be available until further notice, health officials added.

Read more: Saskatchewan brings in province-wide mask mandate, limits gatherings to 5

Saskatchewan has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases in recent days, with 1,227 new cases in the last seven days.

New measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus come into effect in Saskatchewan on Thursday, including mandatory masking in all public areas provincewide.

Visits to long-term and personal care homes are being suspended except for compassionate reasons, and gatherings are limited to five people.

The new measures will remain in place until at least Dec. 17.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Saskatchewan extends mandatory mask order to entire province, suspends long-term care visitations' Coronavirus: Saskatchewan extends mandatory mask order to entire province, suspends long-term care visitations
Advertisement
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCoronavirus CasesSaskatchewan CoronavirusSaskatchewan Health AuthorityCOVID-19 saskatchewansask covid-19 updateBroadviewBroadview Union Hospital
Flyers
More weekly flyers