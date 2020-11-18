Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Dr. Hinshaw to provide COVID-19 update Wednesday afternoon

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted November 18, 2020 12:49 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Second wave hitting hard across Canada' Coronavirus: Second wave hitting hard across Canada
(Nov.17) COVID-19 case numbers continue to climb across much of Canada, as the second wave of the disease accelerates. Sarah MacDonald reports.

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Alberta, the province’s chief medical officer of health will provide another in-person update on Wednesday.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. Her news conference will be streamed live in this post.

Read more: Alberta records 773 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, 5 deaths

On Tuesday, the province confirmed another 773 cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of Albertans who have contracted the virus to 40,962.

Five deaths were also announced on Tuesday. There have now been 432 Albertans who have died of COVID-19.

Click to play video 'Alberta reaches deadliest day since pandemic began with 20 deaths, 860 new COVID-19 cases' Alberta reaches deadliest day since pandemic began with 20 deaths, 860 new COVID-19 cases
Alberta reaches deadliest day since pandemic began with 20 deaths, 860 new COVID-19 cases

There were 10,068 active cases in Alberta on Tuesday. Of those, 4,208 were in the Calgary zone and 4,138 in the Edmonton zone.

As well, there were 264 people in hospital as of Tuesday afternoon, with 57 of those people in the ICU.

Read more: ABTraceTogether app has been used to track just 19 cases of COVID-19

To date, 30,462 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.

This story will be updated after Hinshaw’s address.

 

