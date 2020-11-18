Dr. Hinshaw to provide COVID-19 update Wednesday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Alberta, the province’s chief medical officer of health will provide another in-person update on Wednesday.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. Her news conference will be streamed live in this post.

On Tuesday, the province confirmed another 773 cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of Albertans who have contracted the virus to 40,962.

Five deaths were also announced on Tuesday. There have now been 432 Albertans who have died of COVID-19.

There were 10,068 active cases in Alberta on Tuesday. Of those, 4,208 were in the Calgary zone and 4,138 in the Edmonton zone.

As well, there were 264 people in hospital as of Tuesday afternoon, with 57 of those people in the ICU.

To date, 30,462 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.

This story will be updated after Hinshaw’s address.