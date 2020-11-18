Menu

Health
November 18 2020 7:01pm
01:13

COVID-19: Hinshaw clarifies sports groups allowed to continue play in Alberta amid restrictions

Alberta’s Dr. Deena Hinshaw clarifies the rules arounds sports teams allowed to continue play during the two-week restriction period.

