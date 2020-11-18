Alberta set to receive 686,000 doses of Pfizer, Moderna coronavirus vaccines if trials go well: Hinshaw

Send this page to someone via email

With positive news coming from two pharmaceutical companies in the last week regarding coronavirus vaccines, Alberta says it anticipates receiving upwards of 686,000 doses.

Pfizer said Wednesday that the final analysis from its clinical trial shows its coronavirus vaccine is 95 per cent effective, has no serious side effects and protects older adults. The announcement comes a week after Pfizer revealed promising preliminary results of its Phase 3 trials.

On Monday, Moderna Inc. announced that its vaccine appears to be 94.5 per cent effective, according to preliminary data from an ongoing study.

In her COVID-19 update Wednesday afternoon, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health said the province is set to receive about 465,000 doses of the Pfizer product and about 221,000 doses of the Moderna product.

However, Dr. Deena Hinshaw stressed there are a number of things that still need to happen before the vaccines are rolled out to the public.

“I want to be clear that these numbers, of course, depend on many factors. They depend on the final pieces of the trials that are underway going well. They depend on ensuring that the safety and effectiveness of the early vaccines can be assured,” she said.

“All of those checks and balances must be cleared.” Tweet This

Hinshaw added that vaccines are being allocated on a per-capita basis.

Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro said on social media Wednesday afternoon that he expects the first shipments to arrive in early 2021.

“We will be working with Alberta Health Services and federal public health officials to prioritize distribution for Alberta’s most vulnerable, health care workers and residents in continuing care,” Shandro said on Twitter, adding more details will be released as they become available.

Canada signed a deal with Pfizer in August to secure 20 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine in 2021.

Moderna has agreed to supply Canada with up to 56 million doses of its product in 2021.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau previously said he hopes to have the vaccine rollout in early 2021.

