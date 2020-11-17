Officials say to avoid Christmas travel in B.C. this year due to COVID-19 pandemic

Anyone in B.C. who wants to travel this Christmas is being asked to stay close to home instead.
On Monday, B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix said due to COVID-19, this is not the year for anyone to head out of town for the holidays.
The provincial health order on non-essential travel in the Lower Mainland is currently set to expire on Nov. 23, although it could be extended.
Dix said that even if that is lifted soon, British Columbians should still stay home.
“The current orders around travel are in place for two weeks, but this period is not a time when we should be doing non-essential travel to other provinces, or jurisdictions, or around B.C., this is the time to stay close,” Dix said Monday.
“It’s not every Christmas, it’s not every year, not every ski trip, just this year, right now.”
B.C. health officials reported 1,959 new cases of the coronavirus over three days and nine new deaths on Monday.
There were 654 cases from Friday to Saturday, while 659 cases were reported from Saturday to Sunday, and 646 from Sunday to Monday. All three daily totals topped the previous daily high of 617, which was reported on Friday.
