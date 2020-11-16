Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Middlesex-London Health Unit investigating COVID-19 cases tied to Delilah’s, formerly Barking Frog

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted November 16, 2020 3:31 pm
London's Richmond Row, as seen on Sept. 23, 2020.
London's Richmond Row, as seen on Sept. 23, 2020. Andrew Graham / 980 CFPL

The Middlesex-London Health Unit has confirmed “more than one case” of COVID-19 tied to Delilah’s, a casual fine dining restaurant that opened earlier this month at the location that was previously home to the Barking Frog bar on Richmond Row.

Medical officer of health Dr. Chris Mackie said it’s too soon to say whether or not there is an outbreak tied to the restaurant.

“Just to be very clear, there hasn’t been an order from public health to (the restaurant) at this point,” Mackie said Monday.

“There’s more than one case at this point but we’re still investigating to get a more firm tally.”

According to Mackie, the restaurant operators informed the health unit that they have voluntarily shut down. Health unit inspectors were out on Monday to investigate.

“Our outbreak management team is investigating as well,” Mackie said.

Global News has reached out to Delilah’s for comment but had yet to receive a response as of publication time.

Delilah’s opened earlier this month, with social media posts Nov. 6 showing the sign for Barking Frog being removed from the building at the corner of Richmond and John streets.

