Coronavirus: London-Middlesex moving to yellow tier under updated provincial framework

Starting next week, the London and Middlesex region will shift to the Yellow-Protect tier of the province’s recently unveiled colour-coded COVID-19 response framework.

The change, which will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday, comes after the province announced Friday that it would lower the framework’s thresholds for imposing stricter measures in the wake of alarming new case projections, and criticism over the framework’s original thresholds.

The projections, unveiled Thursday, found that the province is on track to see upwards of 6,000 new daily cases of the coronavirus by the middle of December.

The change also comes amid a surge in cases reported in London and Middlesex in recent weeks. The region has seen at least 180 cases since the start of the month, and set a new single-day case record just this past Sunday.

In addition to London and Middlesex, the amended thresholds will also mean that areas covered by Huron Perth Public Health, Southwestern Public Health and the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit will move from the least restrictive Green-Prevent to yellow.

Lambton Public Health will remain in the green tier.

To be moved to yellow, a region now has to, among other things, record a weekly incidence rate of 10 to 24.9 cases per 100,000 people and a per cent positivity rate of 0.5 to 1.2 per cent.

The province says assigned tiers will last for a minimum of 28 days, or two-incubation periods, at which point the status of each region will be reassessed on a weekly basis.

“However, movement to a more restrictive zone will be considered sooner if there are rapidly worsening trends,” the province says.

Under the yellow tier, regions will see “strengthened measures” in addition to the standard measures that are in place across the province, which include limits on the sizes of gatherings and requirements for the use of face coverings, for example.

Differences between the green and yellow tiers include increased operational restrictions on bars and restaurants, sports and recreational facilities, personal care services, retail spaces and other businesses.

Bars and restaurants, for example, must now limit their operating hours and close at midnight, serve alcohol only between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m., require contact information for all seated patrons, limit groups sitting together to six people, and limit the volume of music to be no louder than the volume of a normal conversation.

Locally, some measures, such as the six-person table limit and the obtaining of contact information, were already in place as part of a Section 22 order issued last month by the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

Measures for sports and recreation include increasing the space between people to three metres “for areas of a sport or recreational facility where there are weights/weight machines and exercise/fitness classes,” and limiting recreation programs to 10 people per room indoors and 25 outdoors.

Again, some measures are similar to a separate Section 22 order the health unit issued.

Specific details of the restrictions implemented by each coloured tier can be found on the province’s website.

New revised thresholds. Government of Ontario

Under the revised thresholds, London and Middlesex could be upgraded to the stricter Orange-Restrict tier if certain conditions are met.

Among the criteria is that the region record a weekly incidence rate of 25 to 39.9 per 100,000, a test per cent positivity rate of 1.3 to 2.4 per cent, repeated outbreaks in multiple sectors and settings, an increasing number of large outbreaks, and hospital and intensive care capacity that is seeing increasing occupancy.

In comparison, the original threshold for orange listed a weekly incidence rate of 40 to 99.9 per 100,000, and a per cent positivity rate of 2.5 to 9.9 per cent.

On Thursday, the region’s associate medical officer of health, Dr. Alex Summers, said London-Middlesex was seeing increased transmission rates in indoor environments where people are maskless, not social distancing and around people not in their immediate household.

“We aren’t seeing transmission in our schools. We aren’t seeing transmission in our long-term care homes or retirement homes. But we are seeing it in places where we find ourselves after school or after work or on the evenings or the weekends,” he said, stressing the importance that people refrain from gathering inside with people outside their household.

— With files from Jacquelyn LeBel and The Canadian Press