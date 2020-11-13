Menu

Comments

Canada

Postponed municipal election resumes in Saskatoon

By David Giles Global News
Deadline approaching for those who want to use homebound voting in the upcoming Saskatoon civic election.
Voting resumes at seven locations in the postponed Saskatoon municipal election. File / Global News

Saskatoon’s postponed municipal election resumes Friday.

Election day was scheduled for Nov. 9, but voting was suspended at 6:30 p.m. after a snowstorm on the weekend made many roads in the city impassable.

Read more: Additional polling locations added for Saskatoon’s postponed municipal election

The Saskatchewan government issued a ministerial order allowing municipalities to postpone elections due to the weather.

Condensed polls will open at seven locations starting at 9 a.m. Friday: Cosmo Civic Centre, Lawson Civic Centre, Lakewood Civic Centre, Ebenezer Baptist Church, Prairieland Park, Shaw Centre, and city hall (committee room E).

The condensed polls will operate like advance polls and close at 8 p.m. Anyone can vote at any condensed poll regardless of which ward they live in.

FULL COVERAGE: Saskatoon municipal election

Mail-in ballots will be accepted at the election office, city hall and polling locations until 8 p.m. Friday.

Residents are voting for a mayor, nine city councillors and school trustees. A 10th councillor, Troy Davies in Ward 4, was acclaimed.

Click to play video 'Questions around postponing Saskatoon civic election' Questions around postponing Saskatoon civic election
Questions around postponing Saskatoon civic election
