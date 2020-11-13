Postponed municipal election resumes in Saskatoon

Saskatoon’s postponed municipal election resumes Friday.
Election day was scheduled for Nov. 9, but voting was suspended at 6:30 p.m. after a snowstorm on the weekend made many roads in the city impassable.
The Saskatchewan government issued a ministerial order allowing municipalities to postpone elections due to the weather.
Condensed polls will open at seven locations starting at 9 a.m. Friday: Cosmo Civic Centre, Lawson Civic Centre, Lakewood Civic Centre, Ebenezer Baptist Church, Prairieland Park, Shaw Centre, and city hall (committee room E).
The condensed polls will operate like advance polls and close at 8 p.m. Anyone can vote at any condensed poll regardless of which ward they live in.
Mail-in ballots will be accepted at the election office, city hall and polling locations until 8 p.m. Friday.
Residents are voting for a mayor, nine city councillors and school trustees. A 10th councillor, Troy Davies in Ward 4, was acclaimed.
