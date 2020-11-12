46 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total reaches 1,604

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 46 new coronavirus cases between Wednesday and Thursday, bringing the local total case count up to 1,604, including 50 deaths.
Fifteen of the new cases are in Bradford, while 11 are in Essa, five are in Innisfil, five are in New Tecumseth and three are in Barrie.
The rest are in Collingwood, Huntsville, Orillia, Severn and Tiny Township.
Seventeen of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while four are community-acquired.
One is a result of a workplace outbreak, while another is a result of an institutional outbreak. The rest are under investigation.
Of the region’s total 1,604 COVID-19 cases, 86 per cent — or 1,378 people — have recovered, while eight people remain in hospital.
There are currently nine coronavirus outbreaks in the region — at three long-term care facilities, two educational settings, two retirement homes, one workplace and one congregate setting.
There have been 49 total outbreaks in the region — at 20 long-term care facilities, 12 workplaces, nine retirement homes, four congregate settings, three educational settings and one community setting.
According to the province of Ontario, 17 schools under the public Simcoe County school board and the Catholic Simcoe Muskoka school board are reporting at least one case of COVID-19.
The affected schools are:
- Bear Creek Secondary School in Barrie
- Hillcrest Public School in Barrie
- Portage View Public School in Barrie
- Bradford District High School
- Fieldcrest Elementary School in Bradford
- Fred C. Cook Public School in Bradford
- St. Angela Merici Catholic Elementary School in Bradford
- St. Charles Catholic School in Bradford
- St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic School in Bradford
- Nottawasaga Pines Secondary School in Essa
- Our Lady of Grace School in Essa
- Alcona Glen Elementary School in Innisfil
- Innisfil Central Public School
- Banting Memorial High School in New Tecumseth
- Father F.X. O’Reilly School in New Tecumseth
- Holy Family Catholic School in New Tecumseth
- Tay Shores Public School in Tay Township
On Thursday, Ontario reported 1,575 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 89,784, including 3,293 deaths.
