46 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total reaches 1,604

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 46 new coronavirus cases between Wednesday and Thursday, bringing the local total case count up to 1,604, including 50 deaths.

Fifteen of the new cases are in Bradford, while 11 are in Essa, five are in Innisfil, five are in New Tecumseth and three are in Barrie.

The rest are in Collingwood, Huntsville, Orillia, Severn and Tiny Township.

Seventeen of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while four are community-acquired.

One is a result of a workplace outbreak, while another is a result of an institutional outbreak. The rest are under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the region’s total 1,604 COVID-19 cases, 86 per cent — or 1,378 people — have recovered, while eight people remain in hospital.

2:21 Businesses confused over Ontario’s new colour-coded COVID-19 system Businesses confused over Ontario’s new colour-coded COVID-19 system

There are currently nine coronavirus outbreaks in the region — at three long-term care facilities, two educational settings, two retirement homes, one workplace and one congregate setting.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There have been 49 total outbreaks in the region — at 20 long-term care facilities, 12 workplaces, nine retirement homes, four congregate settings, three educational settings and one community setting.

According to the province of Ontario, 17 schools under the public Simcoe County school board and the Catholic Simcoe Muskoka school board are reporting at least one case of COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

The affected schools are:

Bear Creek Secondary School in Barrie

Hillcrest Public School in Barrie

Portage View Public School in Barrie

Bradford District High School

Fieldcrest Elementary School in Bradford

Fred C. Cook Public School in Bradford

St. Angela Merici Catholic Elementary School in Bradford

St. Charles Catholic School in Bradford

St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic School in Bradford

Nottawasaga Pines Secondary School in Essa

Our Lady of Grace School in Essa

Alcona Glen Elementary School in Innisfil

Innisfil Central Public School

Banting Memorial High School in New Tecumseth

Father F.X. O’Reilly School in New Tecumseth

Holy Family Catholic School in New Tecumseth

Tay Shores Public School in Tay Township

On Thursday, Ontario reported 1,575 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 89,784, including 3,293 deaths.