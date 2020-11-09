Coronavirus: Ford says he is receiving ‘constant’ pressure from doctors, small business owners
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on Monday he is receiving “constant” pressure from both doctors concerned with the rising number of COVID-19 cases and from small business owners concerned about the potentially devastating impact of another lockdown and that it is his job to strike a balance between the health of Ontarians and the economy. He added that he believes it “would be a worst disaster if we just shut everything down.”