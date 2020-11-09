There are now more than 200 active COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

The region currently has 210 active COVID-19 cases, nearly double the 107 being reported by Waterloo Public Health on Halloween.

On Monday, Waterloo Public Health reported another 40 positive tests for the coronavirus in the area, lifting the total number of cases to 2,392.

This is the second time in four days the agency has reported more than 40 cases after having not done so since May.

On Friday there were 42 new cases announced and over the weekend a further 57 cases were reported.

At the other end of the ledger, 55 people have been cleared of the virus over the past four days, with 22 of those coming on Monday. This raises the total number of resolved cases to 2,061.

There was an outbreak reported in the Algarve Restaurant in Kitchener on Monday where six people have tested positive, and another in an office setting which has been connected to four other positive tests.

Outbreaks were also declared over the weekend in an industrial workplace where eight people have tested positive for the coronavirus and at The Village of Winston Park in Kitchener after a staff member tested positive.

The outbreak connected to a wedding in Waterloo has now grown to 20 cases.

There are six other active outbreaks in the area, including three at nursing homes, one at a daycare, one involving a before and after care program and one at a Kitchener school.

Ontario reported 1,242 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, its second-highest single-day increase, bringing the provincial total to 85,395.

This is also the fourth straight day daily case counts have been above 1,000.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said 483 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 279 in Peel Region, 107 in York Region, 74 in Ottawa and 57 in Hamilton.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,245 as 12 more deaths were reported.

