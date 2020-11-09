Ontario reports 1,242 new coronavirus cases, 12 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 1,242 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, the second-highest single-day increase, bringing the provincial total to 85,395.

Monday’s case count is a slight decrease from Sunday’s which saw 1,328 cases — the most-ever recorded in 24 hours — but higher than Saturday’s at 1,132 which was previously the second-highest case count ever recorded. Active cases in Ontario now stand at 9,514.

This is also the fourth straight day daily case counts have been above 1,000.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said 483 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 279 in Peel Region, 107 in York Region, 74 in Ottawa and 57 in Hamilton.

All other public health units in Ontario reported under 40 new cases.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,245 as 12 more deaths were reported.

More than 28,400 tests were processed in the last 24 hours — which is lower than the last five days. The government has previously said it hoped to increase testing capacity to 50,000 per day by mid-October, and 68,000 tests per day by mid-November.

Ontario is reporting 1,242 cases of #COVID19. Locally, there are 483 new cases in Toronto, 279 in Peel, 107 in York Region, 74 in Ottawa and 57 in Hamilton. There are 821 more resolved cases and over 28,400 tests completed. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) November 9, 2020

There is currently a backlog of 26,646 tests that need results. A total of 5,410,979 tests have been completed since the pandemic began.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

41,189 people are male — an increase of 621 cases.

43,781 people are female — an increase of 610 cases.

9,361 people are 19 and under — an increase of 194 cases.

30,852 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 468 cases.

24,331 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 331 cases.

12,651 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 180 cases.

8,188 people are 80 and over — an increase of 72 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available.

Meanwhile, 72,636 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 85 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 821 from the previous day.

Ontario has 367 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 (down by seven from the previous day), with 84 patients in an intensive care unit (down by two) and 54 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by three). Hospitalizations have overall steadily increased over the past several weeks.

The newly reported numbers for Monday’s report are valid as of Sunday afternoon.

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,005 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of nine deaths. Eight health-care workers and staff in long-term care homes have died which has remained unchanged for months.

There are 96 current outbreaks in homes, an increase of five

The ministry also indicated there are currently 625 active cases among long-term care residents and 399 active cases among staff — up by 21 cases and up by 25 cases respectively since the previous day.

Ontario child care centres and schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 2,707 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 1,523 among students and 341 among staff (843 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 79 more cases from the previous day.

In the last 14 days, the province indicates there are 513 cases reported among students and 87 cases among staff (306 individuals were not identified) — totaling 906 cases.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 565 out of 4,828 schools in the province.

One school in Ontario is currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 506 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 10 which are all new child cases and none within staff cases. Out of 5,241 child care centres in Ontario, 120 currently have cases and 23 centres are closed.

Numbers for cases in schools and child care centres is updated weekdays only, at 10:30 a.m.

