Distracted driving cause of fatal semi crash on Circle Drive in Saskatoon

Saskatoon police are urging drivers to put their cellphones away when behind the wheel after determining distracted driving was the cause of a fatal crash on Circle Drive.

Three super-B semis crashed on the morning of Oct. 21 in the northbound lanes of Circle Drive near the College Drive exit.

The driver of one semi, a 51-year-old man, was declared dead at the scene. His name has not been released by police.

On Thursday, police said the analysis of activity on a cellphone found inside the cab showed evidence of use at the time of the collision.

Police said the man’s family has been notified of their findings.

Distracted driving is a top safety concern for Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI).

It is one of the leading causes of fatalities, injuries and collision, with 16 deaths and over 4,500 collisions attributed to distracted driving in 2019, according to SGI.

