Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Distracted driving cause of fatal semi crash on Circle Drive in Saskatoon

By David Giles Global News
Posted November 12, 2020 11:31 am
Saskatoon police said the analysis of activity on a cellphone found inside the cab of the semi showed evidence of use at the time of the collision.
Saskatoon Fire Department / Supplied

Saskatoon police are urging drivers to put their cellphones away when behind the wheel after determining distracted driving was the cause of a fatal crash on Circle Drive.

Three super-B semis crashed on the morning of Oct. 21 in the northbound lanes of Circle Drive near the College Drive exit.

Read more: One dead after 3 semis crash on Circle Drive, Saskatoon police say

The driver of one semi, a 51-year-old man, was declared dead at the scene. His name has not been released by police.

On Thursday, police said the analysis of activity on a cellphone found inside the cab showed evidence of use at the time of the collision.

Police said the man’s family has been notified of their findings.

Story continues below advertisement

Distracted driving is a top safety concern for Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI).

It is one of the leading causes of fatalities, injuries and collision, with 16 deaths and over 4,500 collisions attributed to distracted driving in 2019, according to SGI.

Click to play video 'SGI turning attention to distracted driving in October' SGI turning attention to distracted driving in October
SGI turning attention to distracted driving in October – Sep 28, 2020
