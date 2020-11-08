3 semis crash on Trans-Canada Hwy in Moose Jaw, Sask.: police

Send this page to someone via email

Three semi-trucks collided on the Trans-Canada Highway in Moose Jaw on Sunday, say officials.

At around 11:30 a.m., the Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) responded to the Trans-Canada Highway at Thatcher Drive East and Main Street North, in the westbound lane.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area, as “it will take some time to get the highway back into safe condition” said the MJPS in a press release.

“We are asking the public to be cognizant of the highway/street conditions as the weather deteriorates,” the MJPS said. “Travel only when necessary.”

Much of Saskatchewan is under a blizzard and winter storm warning. According to Environment Canada, parts of southern and western Saskatchewan could receive up to 50 centimetres of snow by Monday.

