Canada

3 semis crash on Trans-Canada Hwy in Moose Jaw, Sask.: police

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted November 8, 2020 1:22 pm
The Moose Jaw Police Service responded to a collision on Sunday involving three semi-trucks.
The Moose Jaw Police Service responded to a collision on Sunday involving three semi-trucks. Dave Parsons / Global News

Three semi-trucks collided on the Trans-Canada Highway in Moose Jaw on Sunday, say officials.

At around 11:30 a.m., the Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) responded to the Trans-Canada Highway at Thatcher Drive East and Main Street North, in the westbound lane.

Read more: 2 separate storms hitting Saskatchewan this weekend: Environment Canada

Police are asking the public to avoid the area, as “it will take some time to get the highway back into safe condition” said the MJPS in a press release.

“We are asking the public to be cognizant of the highway/street conditions as the weather deteriorates,” the MJPS said. “Travel only when necessary.”

Read more: Blizzard, winter storm warnings issued for Saskatchewan

Much of Saskatchewan is under a blizzard and winter storm warning. According to Environment Canada, parts of southern and western Saskatchewan could receive up to 50 centimetres of snow by Monday.

Click to play video '1-2 punch of snow: Nov. 5 Saskatchewan weather outlook' 1-2 punch of snow: Nov. 5 Saskatchewan weather outlook
1-2 punch of snow: Nov. 5 Saskatchewan weather outlook
