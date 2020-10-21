Circle Drive near College Drive closed after 3 semis crash: Saskatoon police

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police say Circle Drive northbound near the College Drive exit is closed after a serious crash involving three semi-trucks.

The crash happened just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. There is no word on any injuries.

Few details have been released and police said investigators are on the scene.

Detours are in place and motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

Police have not said if the crash is related to one earlier in the morning on Circle Drive.

A southbound vehicle rear-ended a pickup truck around 6 a.m. north of the 108th Street exit, causing it to strike a light pole and blocking northbound traffic.

A northbound semi-truck driver attempted to stop, but a load of metal lengths being transported became unsecured and went through the cab of the semi.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

