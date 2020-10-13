Menu

Canada

ATV driver killed in crash on Highway 48 near Vibank, Sask.

By David Giles Global News
Posted October 13, 2020 1:37 pm
Second-degree murder laid after woman found dead in North Battleford, Sask.
Indian Head RCMP said the fatal crash between the ATV and a car happened on Highway 48 west of Vibank, Sask. File / Global News

An ATV driver from the Vibank, Sask., area is dead after a crash on Highway 48 west of the junction of Highway 620.

RCMP said officers from the Indian Head detachment were called to the crash between the ATV and a car at about 8:15 p.m. on Oct. 10.

Read more: 2 dead following separate collisions in Saskatchewan: RCMP

The driver of the ATV, a 24-year-old man, was declared dead at the scene. His name has not been released by police.

The driver of the car and a child passenger were assessed by paramedics but did not require treatment at hospital.

The highway was closed for over seven hours while police carried out their investigation.

Read more: Sons of woman killed in 1997 crash want answers from Scott Moe

RCMP said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Vibank is roughly 50 kilometres east of Regina.

Click to play video 'Driver charged in fatal construction zone crash near Wakaw, Sask.' Driver charged in fatal construction zone crash near Wakaw, Sask.
Driver charged in fatal construction zone crash near Wakaw, Sask.
