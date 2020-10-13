ATV driver killed in crash on Highway 48 near Vibank, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

An ATV driver from the Vibank, Sask., area is dead after a crash on Highway 48 west of the junction of Highway 620.

RCMP said officers from the Indian Head detachment were called to the crash between the ATV and a car at about 8:15 p.m. on Oct. 10.

The driver of the ATV, a 24-year-old man, was declared dead at the scene. His name has not been released by police.

The driver of the car and a child passenger were assessed by paramedics but did not require treatment at hospital.

The highway was closed for over seven hours while police carried out their investigation.

RCMP said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Vibank is roughly 50 kilometres east of Regina.

