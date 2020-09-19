Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

2 dead following separate collisions in Saskatchewan: RCMP

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted September 19, 2020 5:08 pm
Saskatchewan RCMP continue to investigate two separate fatal collision that occurred Saturday, Sept. 19.
Saskatchewan RCMP continue to investigate two separate fatal collision that occurred Saturday, Sept. 19. The Canadian Press

A 22-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman are dead after two separate collisions Saturday in Saskatchewan, say officials.

According to police, the man died after his truck rolled over on Whitesand Drive near Canora, Sask.

Read more: Semi-truck driver killed in Rouleau, Sask., train collision

Saskatchewan RCMP say the collision happened around 5:45 a.m. The man, who was from Norquay, Sask., was pronounced dead on scene. His name will not be released say police.

Highway 915 crash

Earlier Saturday morning, a woman died in a separate single-vehicle collision on Highway 915 approximately 15 kilometres south of Stanley Mission.

Police say the crash occurred at 3:50 a.m., with five people in the car, all from Stanley Mission.

Read more: RCMP investigating fatal crash on Highway 19 near Kincaid, Sask.

A 36-year-old woman passenger was pronounced dead on scene, say RCMP. All the other occupants were transported to hospital with unknown injuries.

Both investigations remain ongoing.

