Traffic

Saskatchewan motorcyclist airlifted following crash north of Peterborough: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 21, 2020 10:39 am
A motorcyclist was airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital following a crash on Highway 28 in North Kawartha Township on Sunday.
Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

A motorcyclist was airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital following a crash north of Peterborough on Sunday afternoon.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 3:15 p.m., emergency crews were called to a crash on Highway 28 north of Jeff Road, about 10 kilometres north of the village of Apsley in North Kawartha Township.

Read more: Motorcyclist clocked at 158 km/h on Highway 7 in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

OPP say the southbound motorcycle lost control. Const. Joe Ayotte says a 57-year-old man from Saskatchewan was first transported to hospital prior to being transported by an Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto-area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, Ayotte said Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

 

OPP closed the highway in both directions with detours at Jeff Road and Highway 118 as police investigated the crash scene.

