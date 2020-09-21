Saskatchewan motorcyclist airlifted following crash north of Peterborough: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A motorcyclist was airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital following a crash north of Peterborough on Sunday afternoon.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 3:15 p.m., emergency crews were called to a crash on Highway 28 north of Jeff Road, about 10 kilometres north of the village of Apsley in North Kawartha Township.

OPP say the southbound motorcycle lost control. Const. Joe Ayotte says a 57-year-old man from Saskatchewan was first transported to hospital prior to being transported by an Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto-area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, Ayotte said Monday.

ROAD CLOSURE: Hwy 28 between Hwy 118 and Jeff Rd #Apsley – Hwy closed in both directions due to collision. ^kw — OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) September 20, 2020

OPP closed the highway in both directions with detours at Jeff Road and Highway 118 as police investigated the crash scene.