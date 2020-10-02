2 dead after multi-vehicle crash near Osler, Sask.: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say two people are dead following a multiple-vehicle collision on Highway 11 south of Osler, Sask., on Thursday.

An initial report of a motorist who was seen driving through a ditch and knocking over signs just north of the town came in at roughly 3:40 p.m., police said Friday.

A few minutes later, police said a second report was received of a collision approximately two kilometres south of the Osler turnoff.

Emergency services found a black truck, a tan truck and a black SUV involved in the collision in the northbound lanes.

The driver of the black truck, a 79-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Warman RCMP said the black truck was the subject of the first report.

The black SUV had two occupants. The driver, a 56-year-old man, was located dead at the scene, according to police. A 22-year-old man was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

RCMP said the driver of the tan truck, a 70-year-old man, was also taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

The Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service and two RCMP traffic reconstructionists are involved with the ongoing investigation to determine the cause of the crash.

Osler is approximately 20 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

1:45 Former Saskatchewan Roughrider Joe Craig Jr., recovering after car crash Former Saskatchewan Roughrider Joe Craig Jr., recovering after car crash

Related News Saskatoon man charged with murder following death of his wife’s cousin in Warman