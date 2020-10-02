Menu

Canada

2 dead after multi-vehicle crash near Osler, Sask.: RCMP

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted October 2, 2020 4:54 pm
Emergency services were called to the multiple-vehicle collision that blocked northbound traffic on Highway 11 south of Osler, Sask., on Thursday.
Emergency services were called to the multiple-vehicle collision that blocked northbound traffic on Highway 11 south of Osler, Sask., on Thursday. Brady Ratzlaff / Global News

RCMP say two people are dead following a multiple-vehicle collision on Highway 11 south of Osler, Sask., on Thursday.

An initial report of a motorist who was seen driving through a ditch and knocking over signs just north of the town came in at roughly 3:40 p.m., police said Friday.

Read more: Man dies after being struck by semi south of Saskatoon on Highway 11, RCMP say

A few minutes later, police said a second report was received of a collision approximately two kilometres south of the Osler turnoff.

Emergency services found a black truck, a tan truck and a black SUV involved in the collision in the northbound lanes.

The driver of the black truck, a 79-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Warman RCMP said the black truck was the subject of the first report.

Read more: Car reaches speeds of 170 km/h evading Saskatchewan RCMP

The black SUV had two occupants. The driver, a 56-year-old man, was located dead at the scene, according to police. A 22-year-old man was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

RCMP said the driver of the tan truck, a 70-year-old man, was also taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

The Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service and two RCMP traffic reconstructionists are involved with the ongoing investigation to determine the cause of the crash.

Osler is approximately 20 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

