Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Saskatoon man charged with murder following death of his wife’s cousin in Warman

By Ryan Kessler Global News
Posted July 6, 2020 3:57 pm
Saskatoon man charged with murder for death of wife’s cousin in Warman
Ranbir Dhull is accused of first-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Samandeep Jhinger in Warman, Sask. Slavo Kutas / Global News

There is a family connection between a man charged with first-degree murder and a woman found dead in Warman, Sask., according to the lawyer for the accused.

On July 2, Warman RCMP received a missing persons report for 23-year-old Samandeep Jhinger. Around 5 a.m. the next day, she was found dead inside a Warman home in the 200 block of 3rd Street West.

Read more: First-degree murder charge laid in death of woman in Warman, Sask.

Ranbir Dhull, 42, made his first court appearance Monday, attending via phone on a charge of first-degree murder. During the brief hearing, the Crown submitted a list of seven people that Dhull is barred from contacting.

“The victim here was a cousin of my client’s wife,” lawyer Andrew Mason told reporters outside of court.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Mason stated there was no “direct relationship” between Jhinger and Dhull. The victim, according to Mason, had been living with Dhull’s wife.

“It’s very murky at this point,” Mason said.

In a news release Sunday, Saskatchewan RCMP acknowledged Jhinger and Dhull knew each other. Police described Dhull as a Saskatoon man.

Citing an ongoing investigation, the RCMP said Warman residents could expect to see “an increased police presence” around 3rd Street West.

An RCMP car was parked on the street outside a home on Monday.

Read more: Drunk driver sentenced for crash north of Saskatoon that killed ‘bright light’ of a girl

“I don’t have information about the circumstances at all. It’s a mystery at this point to me,” Mason said.

An autopsy is planned for Tuesday.

Dhull was scheduled to stand trial in September on a separate assault allegation. The outstanding charge and the first-degree murder charge will be considered during a July 22 court appearance.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPSask RCMPFirst Degree MurderSaskatoon CourtSaskatchewan RCMPWarmanWarman RCMPWarman SaskCousinsuspicious death warmanRanbir DhullSamandeep Jhinger
Flyers
More weekly flyers