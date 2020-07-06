Saskatoon man charged with murder following death of his wife’s cousin in Warman

Send this page to someone via email

There is a family connection between a man charged with first-degree murder and a woman found dead in Warman, Sask., according to the lawyer for the accused.

On July 2, Warman RCMP received a missing persons report for 23-year-old Samandeep Jhinger. Around 5 a.m. the next day, she was found dead inside a Warman home in the 200 block of 3rd Street West.

Ranbir Dhull, 42, made his first court appearance Monday, attending via phone on a charge of first-degree murder. During the brief hearing, the Crown submitted a list of seven people that Dhull is barred from contacting.

“The victim here was a cousin of my client’s wife,” lawyer Andrew Mason told reporters outside of court.

Mason stated there was no “direct relationship” between Jhinger and Dhull. The victim, according to Mason, had been living with Dhull’s wife.

“It’s very murky at this point,” Mason said.

In a news release Sunday, Saskatchewan RCMP acknowledged Jhinger and Dhull knew each other. Police described Dhull as a Saskatoon man.

Citing an ongoing investigation, the RCMP said Warman residents could expect to see “an increased police presence” around 3rd Street West.

An RCMP car was parked on the street outside a home on Monday.

“I don’t have information about the circumstances at all. It’s a mystery at this point to me,” Mason said.

An autopsy is planned for Tuesday.

Dhull was scheduled to stand trial in September on a separate assault allegation. The outstanding charge and the first-degree murder charge will be considered during a July 22 court appearance.