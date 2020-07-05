First-degree murder charge laid in death of woman in Warman, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

A 42-year-old Saskatoon man has been charged with first-degree murder for allegedly killing a woman who was known to him, say officials.

Ranbir Dhull is being held in custody until his court appearance in Saskatoon on Monday.

On July 2, Saskatchewan RCMP say they received a missing persons complaint about 23-year-old Samandeep Jhinger at around 4 p.m.

Police say they immediately opened an investigation, which led them to the 200 block of Third Street West in Warman, Sask.

Jhinger was found dead inside the residence, police say. Her death was deemed suspicious and three different units within the Saskatchewan RCMP, including major crimes, reported to the scene.

Eventually, their investigation resulted in the arrest of Dhull, who was known to the deceased, say police.

An autopsy for Jhinger is scheduled for Tuesday in Saskatoon.

Police say they will continue to have an increased presence on Third Street West as their investigation remains ongoing.

The RCMP Major Crime Unit North is seeking any information the public may have regarding this investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Warman RCMP at (306) 975-1670 or their local police detachment.

Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

