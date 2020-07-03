Suspicious death in Warman, Sask., prompts RCMP investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP from three different units, including major crimes, are on the scene of a suspicious death in Warman, Sask., officials say.

According to police, the death occurred in the 200 block of Third Street West.

One person is in custody, say Saskatchewan RCMP.

Police said they will remain in the area throughout Friday. Residents are being alerted of the increased police presence in the area. However, there is no known threat to the public, according to the RCMP.

The investigation remains ongoing.

