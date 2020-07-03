Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

Suspicious death in Warman, Sask., prompts RCMP investigation

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted July 3, 2020 3:41 pm
Saskatchewan RCMP are investigating a suspicious death in Warman, Sask., that occured Friday police say.
Saskatchewan RCMP are investigating a suspicious death in Warman, Sask., that occured Friday police say. File / Global News

Saskatchewan RCMP from three different units, including major crimes, are on the scene of a suspicious death in Warman, Sask., officials say.

According to police, the death occurred in the 200 block of Third Street West.

Read more: Drunk driver sentenced for crash north of Saskatoon that killed ‘bright light’ of a girl

One person is in custody, say Saskatchewan RCMP.

Trending Stories

Police said they will remain in the area throughout Friday. Residents are being alerted of the increased police presence in the area. However, there is no known threat to the public, according to the RCMP.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Trudeau calls Rideau Hall incident ‘something that nobody wants to hear’
Trudeau calls Rideau Hall incident ‘something that nobody wants to hear’
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sask RCMPSuspicious DeathSaskatchewan RCMPWarmanMajor Crimes Unitsuspicious death investigation3rd st w warmanpolice in warmansuspicious death warmanThird Street West Warmanwhy is there police in warman
Flyers
More weekly flyers