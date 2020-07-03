Menu

Canada

Closing arguments finish in West Kelowna murder trial for man accused of killing girlfriend

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted July 3, 2020 8:11 pm
Rama Gauravarapu was killed by her boyfriend while holidaying in the Okanagan in July 2018.
Rama Gauravarapu was killed by her boyfriend while holidaying in the Okanagan in July 2018. Submitted

Closing arguments have wrapped up in the murder trial of a Lower Mainland man accused of killing his girlfriend while holidaying in the Okanagan in July 2018.

Court heard that things between the couple turned sour after the accused, Tejwant Danjou, and the victim, Rama Gauravarapu, got into an argument while they were winetasting at Mission Hill winery.

Related News

Read more: Surveillance video shows final day of West Kelowna murder victim’s life

Back at the hotel, Danjou bludgeoned Rama Gauravarapu to death with a broken wine bottle.

Crown and defence lawyers largely agree on many facts in this case.

Read more: ‘There was no emotion in his face:’ West Kelowna front desk agent describes interaction with alleged killer

Story continues below advertisement

However, the issue is the intent behind the killing and whether it was manslaughter or murder.

At the very beginning of the trial, Danjou stood up in court and admitted to second-degree murder.

Read more: Kelowna court hears recording of fight between alleged murderer and victim

In a surprise move, he later took back his guilty plea, saying that he never intended to kill Gauravarapu.

Defence lawyer Donna Turko is arguing that Danjou should be found guilty of manslaughter.

He has been diagnosed with a delusional disorder of the jealous type and believed Gauravarapu was having an affair, Turko said.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Man facing murder charge for West Kelowna killing

Story continues below advertisement

When Danjou was found in a dumpster after the victim’s death, he had a vacant stare and, even after being charged in her killing, still appeared to be more concerned about proving his girlfriend was cheating on him, she added.

Story continues below advertisement

However, the Crown argued that Danjou did intend to kill Gauravarapu, saying that at the time of the incident he was acting purposefully and had no evidence of impairment.

Read more: Blood spatter expert testifies at West Kelowna murder trial

Story continues below advertisement

The prosecution said the victim died because of a vicious and prolonged attack: the autopsy showed 52 different injuries, including many lacerations to her head and neck.

The judge is expected to give her verdict on whether Danjou is guilty of manslaughter or second-degree murder on Aug. 13.

Surveillance video shows final day of West Kelowna murder victim’s life
Surveillance video shows final day of West Kelowna murder victim’s life
