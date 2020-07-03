Closing arguments finish in West Kelowna murder trial for man accused of killing girlfriend

Send this page to someone via email

Closing arguments have wrapped up in the murder trial of a Lower Mainland man accused of killing his girlfriend while holidaying in the Okanagan in July 2018.

Court heard that things between the couple turned sour after the accused, Tejwant Danjou, and the victim, Rama Gauravarapu, got into an argument while they were winetasting at Mission Hill winery.

Back at the hotel, Danjou bludgeoned Rama Gauravarapu to death with a broken wine bottle.

Crown and defence lawyers largely agree on many facts in this case.

Story continues below advertisement

However, the issue is the intent behind the killing and whether it was manslaughter or murder.

At the very beginning of the trial, Danjou stood up in court and admitted to second-degree murder.

Read more: Kelowna court hears recording of fight between alleged murderer and victim

In a surprise move, he later took back his guilty plea, saying that he never intended to kill Gauravarapu.

Defence lawyer Donna Turko is arguing that Danjou should be found guilty of manslaughter.

Defence admits that Danjou caused death of the victim with blunt-force trauma by striking her with a wine bottle. Also points out that Danjou did not bring a weapon (and says he did not have intent to kill) — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) July 3, 2020

He has been diagnosed with a delusional disorder of the jealous type and believed Gauravarapu was having an affair, Turko said.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Man facing murder charge for West Kelowna killing

The defence is talking about the state of mind of Danjou and reiterating testimony that he was diagnosed with delusional jealousy, which he was allegedly suffering from before, during and after the incident — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) July 3, 2020

Defence says Danjou gets more jealous as he drinks, and he would often fight with Gauravarapu, sometimes physically, and then show remorse. — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) July 3, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

When Danjou was found in a dumpster after the victim’s death, he had a vacant stare and, even after being charged in her killing, still appeared to be more concerned about proving his girlfriend was cheating on him, she added.

The defence says that when Danjou was found in a dumpster, officers said that he was not panicked by the police dog (like most suspects) and had a vacant stare, his mind was somewhere else. — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) July 3, 2020

Defence says Danjou had cell phone and wallet on him when he was found. Defence asks why he would he jump in a dumpster when he could just call a cab. Arguing there's no thought process going on. — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) July 3, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

However, the Crown argued that Danjou did intend to kill Gauravarapu, saying that at the time of the incident he was acting purposefully and had no evidence of impairment.

Read more: Blood spatter expert testifies at West Kelowna murder trial

Crown talks about the troubled prior relationship between Danjou and Gauravarapu, including several instances where the victim said she was unhappy and said she was going to end their relationship. — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) July 3, 2020

Crown says Gauravarapu was a victim of domestic violence, the full extent of which was not reported to police. She was assaulted, threatened, ran out of her house barefoot, Crown says. — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) July 3, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The prosecution said the victim died because of a vicious and prolonged attack: the autopsy showed 52 different injuries, including many lacerations to her head and neck.

Crown argues that Danjou was acting purposefully, could see the consequences of his actions and was not fully impaired. Says the two had a significant falling out at Mission Hill winery and Rama was going to leave him. — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) July 3, 2020

The judge is expected to give her verdict on whether Danjou is guilty of manslaughter or second-degree murder on Aug. 13.

1:38 Surveillance video shows final day of West Kelowna murder victim’s life Surveillance video shows final day of West Kelowna murder victim’s life