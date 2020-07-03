B.C. reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, deadly outbreak at Langely Lodge declared over

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia has confirmed 13 new cases of COVID-19, but recorded no new deaths on Friday.

It comes as Fraser Health declared one of the province’s worst residential care outbreaks over.

The health authority said that there are no longer any cases of COVID-19 at the Langley Lodge. That outbreak, the second at the facility since the beginning of the pandemic, killed 25 people.

The province also revised its number of total cases down to 2,947, after identifying six cases as being residents of other provinces.

Seven of B.C.’s total cases are “epidemiologically-linked,” while the rest have been lab-confirmed.

The province’s death toll remained unchanged at 177, while the number of active cases in B.C. climbed by two to 162.

Of those cases, 19 were in hospital and two were in intensive care.