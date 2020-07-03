Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

B.C. reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, deadly outbreak at Langely Lodge declared over

By Simon Little Global News
An illuminated sign in Vancouver asks residents to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
An illuminated sign in Vancouver asks residents to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Simon Little / Global News

British Columbia has confirmed 13 new cases of COVID-19, but recorded no new deaths on Friday.

It comes as Fraser Health declared one of the province’s worst residential care outbreaks over.

The health authority said that there are no longer any cases of COVID-19 at the Langley Lodge. That outbreak, the second at the facility since the beginning of the pandemic, killed 25 people.

Read more: U.S. billionaire’s superyacht arrives in B.C. for ‘necessary repairs’ amid COVID-19

The province also revised its number of total cases down to 2,947, after identifying six cases as being residents of other provinces.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Seven of B.C.’s total cases are “epidemiologically-linked,” while the rest have been lab-confirmed.

Story continues below advertisement

The province’s death toll remained unchanged at 177, while the number of active cases in B.C. climbed by two to 162.

Trending Stories

Of those cases, 19 were in hospital and two were in intensive care.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus Casesbc coronavirusBonnie Henry
Flyers
More weekly flyers