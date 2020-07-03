Menu

Trans-Canada closure spillover: Lineups for 2 ferries in B.C.’s Southern Interior

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 3, 2020 4:48 pm
When the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Interior closed on Thursday because of flooding, many motorists began using alternate routes, leading to delays at two ferries south of Revelstoke.
Two ferries in B.C.’s Southern Interior are experiencing lengthy sailing waits because of Thursday’s Trans-Canada Highway closure.

DriveBC is reporting that the two ferries, both located on Upper Arrow Lake, south of the highway closure near Revelstoke, are being affected by greater-than-normal traffic volume.

When officials closed the Trans-Canada due to flooding, many motorists began using alternate routes, including Highways 23 and 6, leading to delays at the Upper Arrow Lake and Needles ferries.

Read more: Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Interior reopens following flooding closure

Notably, officials reopened the Trans-Canada on Friday morning to single-lane, alternating traffic, but warned of heavy congestion and delays.

The reopening, though, did little to ease ferry traffic woes.

On Friday at noon, DriveBC was reporting delays of three hours or more for the Upper Arrow Lake ferry.

That ferry is located south of Revelstoke on Highway 23, beside Arrow Lakes Provincial Park; it travels from Shelter Bay to Galena Bay.

Drone video of Trans-Canada Highway flood repair in B.C.
Drone video of Trans-Canada Highway flood repair in B.C.

Further south on Upper Arrow Lake is the Needles to Fauquier ferry, on Highway 6. For that ferry, DriveBC was reporting delays in both directions.

On the Needles side, motorists should expect six-hour delays, but just a one-hour delay on the Fauquier side.

For the latest traffic information and updates, visit DriveBC.

