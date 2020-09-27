Paramedics take motorists to hospital after serious crash on Sid Buckwold Bridge

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has closed the southbound lanes of Sen. Sid Buckwold Bridge after a serious crash on Sunday morning.

An SUV and car collided around 8:30 a.m.

SPS traffic reconstruction teams were still at the site several hours later. The mangled wrecks of the vehicles were blocking lanes and debris was strewn across the pavement.

A watch commander told Global News Medavie Health Services East paramedics took several people to hospital.

Police have blocked off the southbound lanes and are asking people to avoid the area.

—This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes availavble…