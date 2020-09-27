Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Paramedics take motorists to hospital after serious crash on Sid Buckwold Bridge

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted September 27, 2020 1:28 pm
Saskatoon police have blocked off the southbound bridge lanes so their teams can investigate a crash between an SUV and car that took place Sunday morning.
Saskatoon police have blocked off the southbound bridge lanes so their teams can investigate a crash between an SUV and car that took place Sunday morning. Nathaniel Dove / Global News

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has closed the southbound lanes of Sen. Sid Buckwold Bridge after a serious crash on Sunday morning.

An SUV and car collided around 8:30 a.m.

SPS traffic reconstruction teams were still at the site several hours later. The mangled wrecks of the vehicles were blocking lanes and debris was strewn across the pavement.

Former Saskatchewan Roughrider Joe Craig Jr., recovering after car crash

A watch commander told Global News Medavie Health Services East paramedics took several people to hospital.

Police have blocked off the southbound lanes and are asking people to avoid the area.

—This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes availavble…

