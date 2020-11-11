Menu

Health

10 COVID-19 deaths, dozens of cases at South Terrace long-term care facility in Edmonton

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 11, 2020 1:11 pm
Click to play video 'Keeping COVID-19 out of senior care homes requires community support' Keeping COVID-19 out of senior care homes requires community support
WATCH (Oct. 23): More than half of the COVID-19 outbreaks in the Edmonton zone are tied to long-term care and supportive living facilities. As Sarah Ryan explains, with community transmission on the rise — protecting vulnerable people isn't going to be easy – Oct 23, 2020

Alberta Health Services says it is working closely with an Edmonton long-term care home to manage a COVID-19 outbreak.

The agency says in a statement that South Terrace Continuing Care Centre, which is owned and operated by Revera, has had 66 cases among residents and has 66 active staff cases.

It says 10 residents have died.

Read more: Alberta records 622 new COVID-19 cases Friday, 5 additional deaths

No one from Revera was immediately available for comment.

Read more: ‘Unclear processes’ led to days of delay for critical asymptomatic testing at long-term care homes

Alberta Health Services, which delivers health care in the province, says it has been working with South Terrace to monitor staffing levels and is adding to the workforce as needed with nurses and other health professionals.

Read more: Class action lawsuit filed against Revera for McKenzie Towne centre’s COVID-19 response

The statement says AHS is meeting daily with the care home to provide direction for and support with outbreak management, resident and staff swabbing and testing, and care.

