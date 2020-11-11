10 COVID-19 deaths, dozens of cases at South Terrace long-term care facility in Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health Services says it is working closely with an Edmonton long-term care home to manage a COVID-19 outbreak.

The agency says in a statement that South Terrace Continuing Care Centre, which is owned and operated by Revera, has had 66 cases among residents and has 66 active staff cases.

It says 10 residents have died.

No one from Revera was immediately available for comment.

Alberta Health Services, which delivers health care in the province, says it has been working with South Terrace to monitor staffing levels and is adding to the workforce as needed with nurses and other health professionals.

The statement says AHS is meeting daily with the care home to provide direction for and support with outbreak management, resident and staff swabbing and testing, and care.

