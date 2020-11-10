FC Edmonton bringing back midfielder Chance Carter for 2021 season

Send this page to someone via email

A week after unveiling the soccer team’s new general manager, FC Edmonton announced Tuesday that the club is bringing back Chance Carter for the 2021 Canadian Premier League season.

The 19-year-old midfielder becomes the first player the Eddies have confirmed will be on their roster next season, according to a news release posted on the club’s website.

The FC Edmonton Academy product appeared in six matches with the team during the Island Games, an abbreviated season in a bubble set up by the CPL to play during the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year.

Carter had previously been a member of the Vancouver Whitecaps FC Residency program. His return for the 2021 season was confirmed when FC Edmonton exercised its contract option on the midfielder.

Last week, FC Edmonton named Eric Newendorp as its new president and general manager. The Oklahoma native takes over from Jeff Paulus who stepped down as GM and head coach in September after the club finished the Island Games campaign on Prince Edward Island without a win.

However, Paulus is staying on with FC Edmonton as manager of player development. The organization has yet to name a new head coach.

Watch below: (From August 2019) FC Edmonton is on a roll and currently tied for first place in the CPL standings. As John Sexsmith explains, the Eddies are an excellent testimonial to soccer development in Alberta’s capital.

2:06 Local talent thriving on FC Edmonton roster Local talent thriving on FC Edmonton roster – Aug 13, 2019