Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Sports

FC Edmonton names new president and general manager

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 3, 2020 10:10 am
FC Edmonton players practise in Alberta's capital on May 9, 2019.
FC Edmonton players practise in Alberta's capital on May 9, 2019. Global News

FC Edmonton has named Eric Newendorp as its new president and general manager.

Newendorp most recently served as vice-president of sales and analytics for the Tulsa Drillers, the double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, and in this same capacity for the Tulsa Roughnecks of the USL (now FC Tulsa).

Read more: FC Edmonton coach Jeff Paulus steps down, will stay on in player development role

He also served as GM of Rayo OKC of the now-defunct North American Soccer League.

“He brings an incredible range of experience in this industry to our organization, and we are confident he will provide the exact kind of leadership we need to get us where we want to be and help the team reach our goals, both on and off the pitch,” co-owner Tom Fath said in a statement.

Newendorp, a 52-year-old native of Moore, Okla., succeeds Jeff Paulus as GM.

Paulus stepped down as GM and head coach on Sept. 21 after Edmonton finished bottom of the standings at the Island Games in Charlottetown at 0-6-1. He shifted to the role of manager of player development.

The CPL club has yet to name a new coach.

Read more: FC Edmonton leaves PEI after going winless in CPL’s Island Games

FC Edmonton is a founding member of the Canadian Premier League. Previously it was part of the NASL.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
