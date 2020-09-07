FC Edmonton leaves PEI after going winless in CPL’s Island Games

Send this page to someone via email

The 2020 Canadian Premier League’s soccer season was already going to be an abbreviated campaign because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but for FC Edmonton, it was particularly short after going winless at the Island Games.

The Eddies lost 2-1 to Pacific FC on Sunday in their final game. The win sees Pacific FC join Forge FC, Cavalry FC and HFX Wanderers FC as they proceed to the next group stage and compete for a championship. FC Edmonton leaves Prince Edward Island with no wins, one draw and six losses.

The CPL’s 2020 season was dubbed the Island Games after a decision was made to play games without fans in a so-called bubble in Charlottetown to mitigate the chances of matches resulting in COVID-19 cases.

READ MORE: Canadian Premier League set to kick off Island Games in Prince Edward Island

Watch below: (From July 2020) The Canadian Premier League will play a tournament-style format in Charlottetown, P.E.I. beginning August 13. Global Calgary’s Moses Woldu is joined by CPL Commissioner David Clanachan to discuss the league’s return-to-play plan.

11:20 Canadian Premier League season returns for 2020 Canadian Premier League season returns for 2020

Despite the team’s lack of offence or success in a relatively brief tournament in which there was little room for mistakes, FC Edmonton coach Jeff Paulus indicated he was encouraged with elements of the Eddies’ play.

Story continues below advertisement

“I really don’t feel like we’ve been severely outplayed and I know there are some supporters who’ll call me daft for saying it,” Paulus was quoted as saying in a post on the team’s website.

“I thought we had another good game,” Paulus said of Sunday’s match. “Again, it was the details. Even today, the free kick we gave up on a ball that rolled backwards — a foul we didn’t need to take. That stuff has cost us at this event.

“But we have committed players at this club.”

READ MORE: FC Edmonton adds 2 new faces ahead of CPL’s Island Games

FC Edmonton striker Tomi Ameobi also suggested there are positives the team can take from the tournament.

“The attitude and fight from this group has been good every game,” he said. “That’s something we can build on. We know we’re solid at the back but going forward, scoring goals, that hasn’t gotten us over the line when we needed it.”

Earlier in the tournament, Paulus suggested it may be time for the team to consider bringing in a “new voice” to help the team achieve success.

On Sunday, the FC Edmonton coach indicated he was open to exploring all options when it comes to how to best move the team forward.

Story continues below advertisement

“”I absolutely love this club. I’ve been here a long time, and I will act in the best interest of FC Edmonton — whatever that means,” Paulus said, adding he will be meeting with FC Edmonton owner Tom Fath to discuss the team’s next steps.

“But that’s a decision I’ll make with Tom. I want this club to succeed and I’m willing to do my part to see that happen.”

Watch below: Some Global News videos about FC Edmonton.