Education

Coronavirus case identified at Catholic Central High School in London, Ont.

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted November 10, 2020 7:10 pm
The London District Catholic School Board says the Middlesex-London Health Unit has identified a coronavirus case at Catholic Central High School Tuesday night.
The London District Catholic School Board says the Middlesex-London Health Unit has identified a coronavirus case at Catholic Central High School Tuesday night. . Google Maps

The London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB) says the Middlesex-London Health Unit has identified a coronavirus case at Catholic Central High School (CCH) Tuesday night.

The school board says CCH will remain open and school buses will continue to operate.

They say the health unit is currently identifying close contacts.

Read more: Coronavirus: 11 cases, 10 recoveries in London-Middlesex; 6 cases in Elgin-Oxford

Tuesday marks at least the seventh day in a row for a school-linked case to be reported in the London and Middlesex region.

Trending Stories

Cases remain active at at least seven schools and two daycare centres.

The region has seen a total of 32 COVID-19 cases linked to schools.

Click to play video 'School ventilation problems continue to stir debate' School ventilation problems continue to stir debate
School ventilation problems continue to stir debate
