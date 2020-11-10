Menu

Crime

Kingston man facing weapons charge after stop on Highway 401

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 10, 2020 4:24 pm
A Kingston man is facing a weapons charge after he was allegedly found with an airsoft pistol while driving on Highway 401.
A Kingston man is facing a weapons charge after he was allegedly found with an airsoft pistol while driving on Highway 401. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

OPP have charged a Kingston man after he was allegedly caught driving with an imitation firearm.

On Nov. 6, around 10 a.m., Lennox and Addington OPP were called to Highway 401 near Odessa to respond to a report of a weapon-related incident.

Read more: Kingston man facing assault with weapon charge after Montreal Street incident

Police say they stopped the vehicle without incident and seized an airsoft pistol after the driver’s arrest.

OPP have charged 24-year-old Brandon Edward Hallett of Kingston with possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose and driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available.

Hallett was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear at Napanee court on Jan. 12, 2021.

