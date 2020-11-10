Kingston man facing weapons charge after stop on Highway 401

OPP have charged a Kingston man after he was allegedly caught driving with an imitation firearm.
On Nov. 6, around 10 a.m., Lennox and Addington OPP were called to Highway 401 near Odessa to respond to a report of a weapon-related incident.
Police say they stopped the vehicle without incident and seized an airsoft pistol after the driver’s arrest.
Trending Stories
OPP have charged 24-year-old Brandon Edward Hallett of Kingston with possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose and driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available.
Hallett was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear at Napanee court on Jan. 12, 2021.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments