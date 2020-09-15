Kingston man facing assault with weapon charge after Montreal Street incident

Send this page to someone via email

Several police vehicles and the mounted unit were called to Montreal Street Tuesday afternoon for an altercation that turned violent.

Police say a a 38-year-old man was seen around 1:15 p.m. on Montreal Street near Raglan Road shouting at a 42-year-old man.

The 38-year-old then allegedly took out a large knife and began swinging it in a threatening manner.

Police say the 42-year-old was not harmed in the incident.

After police were called, the 38-year-old allegedly fled. He was later found hiding behind a bed in a Montreal Street home.

He was arrested without incident and was charged with assault with a weapon and weapons dangerous.

