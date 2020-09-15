Menu

Crime

Kingston man facing assault with weapon charge after Montreal Street incident

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted September 15, 2020 5:16 pm
Kingston police arrested a man Tuesday afternoon after he allegedly threatened another man with a knife.
Global Kingston

Several police vehicles and the mounted unit were called to Montreal Street Tuesday afternoon for an altercation that turned violent.

Police say a a 38-year-old man was seen around 1:15 p.m. on Montreal Street near Raglan Road shouting at a 42-year-old man.

The 38-year-old then allegedly took out a large knife and began swinging it in a threatening manner.

Police say the 42-year-old was not harmed in the incident.

After police were called, the 38-year-old allegedly fled. He was later found hiding behind a bed in a Montreal Street home.

He was arrested without incident and was charged with assault with a weapon and weapons dangerous.

