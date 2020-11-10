Menu

Canada

COVID-19 outbreak declared at University of Waterloo residence

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 10, 2020 2:59 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Trudeau urges local leaders to ‘do the right thing’ by imposing more restrictions as cases surge' Coronavirus: Trudeau urges local leaders to ‘do the right thing’ by imposing more restrictions as cases surge
Coronavirus: Trudeau urges local leaders to 'do the right thing' by imposing more restrictions as cases surge

A COVID-19 outbreak was declared at a residence on the University of Waterloo campus on Monday.

The school says Waterloo Public Health informed the university that two people have tested positive at Claudette Miller Hall.

Read more: As many as 175 people exposed to COVID-19 at Kitchener restaurant: Waterloo Public Health

“These two cases are close contacts of an individual who tested positive on Nov. 5,” Waterloo said in a statement.

Click to play video 'Does Canada need stricter lockdowns? Doctor answers our latest COVID-19 questions' Does Canada need stricter lockdowns? Doctor answers our latest COVID-19 questions
Does Canada need stricter lockdowns? Doctor answers our latest COVID-19 questions

“All three individuals are self-isolating in dedicated residence suites. Our residence life team (is) supporting the students affected.”

The school says Waterloo Public Health is contacting all of those who are considered to be at high risk of contracting the virus.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There have been seven positive tests for the coronavirus among staff and students from the university.

This is the second outbreak at a post-secondary institution in Waterloo Region.

Read more: 100 employees asked to self-isolate after positive COVID-19 tests at Elmira, Ont., Toyota parts plant

An outbreak was declared in a residence at Wilfrid Laurier after seven students tested positive in connection with off-campus study groups.

The outbreak eventually spread to 19 people before it was declared to be over on Oct. 25.

