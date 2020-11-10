COVID-19 outbreak declared at University of Waterloo residence

A COVID-19 outbreak was declared at a residence on the University of Waterloo campus on Monday.
The school says Waterloo Public Health informed the university that two people have tested positive at Claudette Miller Hall.
“These two cases are close contacts of an individual who tested positive on Nov. 5,” Waterloo said in a statement.
“All three individuals are self-isolating in dedicated residence suites. Our residence life team (is) supporting the students affected.”
The school says Waterloo Public Health is contacting all of those who are considered to be at high risk of contracting the virus.
There have been seven positive tests for the coronavirus among staff and students from the university.
This is the second outbreak at a post-secondary institution in Waterloo Region.
An outbreak was declared in a residence at Wilfrid Laurier after seven students tested positive in connection with off-campus study groups.
The outbreak eventually spread to 19 people before it was declared to be over on Oct. 25.View link »
