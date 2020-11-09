Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

100 employees asked to self-isolate after positive COVID-19 tests at Elmira, Ont., Toyota parts plant

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 9, 2020 4:28 pm
Line workers assemble a Lexus SUV at the Toyota plant in Cambridge, Ont., Friday, July 31, 2015.
Line workers assemble a Lexus SUV at the Toyota plant in Cambridge, Ont., Friday, July 31, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Lynett

About 100 employees of a Toyota parts plant in Elmira, Ont., have been asked to self-isolate after several others tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a company spokesperson.

“After consultation with the Region of Waterloo Public Health, Toyota Boshoku Canada management has asked approximately 100 of our blue shift seat manufacturing line team members in Elmira to self-isolate to limit the potential spread of COVID-19,” Ryan Hunt said through email.

Read more: Coronavirus — Worker at Toyota’s Woodstock, Ont., plant tests positive

He said a limited number of Toyota Boshoku Canada have tested positive, which lead to the call for others to self-isolate.

Click to play video 'COVID-19 pandemic impacting poppy fund donations' COVID-19 pandemic impacting poppy fund donations
COVID-19 pandemic impacting poppy fund donations

“We are actively working with Waterloo Public Health to perform contact tracing to ensure any team members potentially exposed are informed and take the appropriate steps for self-isolation,” Hunt said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“Any affected team members will stay out of the workplace until they have been medically cleared to return.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Toyota Boshoku Canada says it has implemented a number of security measures in an attempt to protect its employees, including daily screening, increased fresh air intake in the HVAC system settings and additional cleaning.

In March, production was halted after employees at Toyota’s Cambridge plant tested positive for the coronavirus.

Read more: Coronavirus — Toyota extends North American shutdown after 2nd Cambridge employee tests positive

Production resumed in May after Toyota said it implemented new measures, which include facility access screening procedures, additional physical distancing and physical barriers, and enhanced sanitization procedures.

Since then, employees at the Woodstock and Cambridge plants have tested positive for COVID-19 but the cases have been isolated.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Kitchener newsWaterloo newsToyotaLondon newsToyota CanadaToyota cambridgeElmira newsToyota NewsToyota Boshoku CanadaToyota Boshoku Canada COVID-19Toyota Boshoku Canada ElmiraToyota Elmira
Flyers
More weekly flyers