100 employees asked to self-isolate after positive COVID-19 tests at Elmira, Ont., Toyota parts plant

About 100 employees of a Toyota parts plant in Elmira, Ont., have been asked to self-isolate after several others tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a company spokesperson.

“After consultation with the Region of Waterloo Public Health, Toyota Boshoku Canada management has asked approximately 100 of our blue shift seat manufacturing line team members in Elmira to self-isolate to limit the potential spread of COVID-19,” Ryan Hunt said through email.

He said a limited number of Toyota Boshoku Canada have tested positive, which lead to the call for others to self-isolate.

“We are actively working with Waterloo Public Health to perform contact tracing to ensure any team members potentially exposed are informed and take the appropriate steps for self-isolation,” Hunt said.

“Any affected team members will stay out of the workplace until they have been medically cleared to return.”

Toyota Boshoku Canada says it has implemented a number of security measures in an attempt to protect its employees, including daily screening, increased fresh air intake in the HVAC system settings and additional cleaning.

In March, production was halted after employees at Toyota’s Cambridge plant tested positive for the coronavirus.

Production resumed in May after Toyota said it implemented new measures, which include facility access screening procedures, additional physical distancing and physical barriers, and enhanced sanitization procedures.

Since then, employees at the Woodstock and Cambridge plants have tested positive for COVID-19 but the cases have been isolated.