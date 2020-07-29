Coronavirus: Worker at Toyota’s Woodstock, Ont. plant tests positive

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An employee at the Toyota assembly plant in Woodstock has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The worker was tested on Monday and received a positive result on Tuesday. According to a company release, the employee hasn’t been inside the plant since July 25.

The employee is currently recovering at home in quarantine, while the company awaits test results for two other workers.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

They had interacted with the infected worker and were also last at the plant on July 25.

3:50 Concerns over a second wave of COVID-19 Concerns over a second wave of COVID-19

They are not currently reporting any symptoms as they self-isolate at home, waiting for their test results.

Story continues below advertisement

The plant began slowly ramping up production in May, with new safety measures including mask usage and physical distancing. Production was halted in late March due to concerns over the novel coronavirus.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.