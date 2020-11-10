N.B. reports no new coronavirus cases, 4 recoveries

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reporting no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday and four additional recoveries from the virus.

That means there are now 17 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

All New Brunswick regions are now back in the “yellow” phase of the provincial COVID-19 recovery plan.

To date, the province has confirmed 355 cases of COVID-19 and has reported 332 recoveries.

There have been six deaths in New Brunswick. Currently, no N.B. patients are hospitalized with the virus.

The province has conducted 107,738 tests since the beginning of the pandemic.

Children’s COVID-19 results available online

New Brunswick also announced that parents or guardians can now access the results of a child’s COVID-19 test online.

“The addition of children’s test results to the secure online web portal will provide greater access and relieve some stress for parents or guardians,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province’s chief medical officer of health.

The records can be accessed online through the MyHealthNB website. Patients are given registration sheets with their name and registration code when tested for COVID-19 at assessment sites or emergency departments.

Adults must first register their own MyHealthNB account to view a child’s testing results.

