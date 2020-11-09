New Brunswick reports 1 new case of COVID-19 on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick health officials are reporting one new case of the coronavirus on Monday.

The case involves an individual in their 30s who is a temporary foreign worker. The person is in self-isolation in Moncton.

All New Brunswick regions are now back in the “yellow” phase of the provincial COVID-19 recovery plan as the province reports 21 active cases of the virus.

The province says 11 cases are active in the Fredericton region.

“Individual cases and their close contacts are currently self-isolating,” said a release.

Most of the cases are either travel-related, including close contacts of those who travelled.

“As people continue to travel outside the Atlantic bubble we will see sporadic cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick,” Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, said in the release.

“We are seeing a higher risk of transmission in households; therefore, it is important for individuals to follow the proper self-isolation guidelines,” Russell said.

To date, the province has confirmed 355 cases of COVID-19 and has reported 328 recoveries.

There have been six deaths in New Brunswick. Currently no N.B. patients are hospitalized with the virus.

