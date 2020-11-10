5 teens arrested after racist terror spree in Kitchener: Waterloo police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say five youths were arrested in connection with several acts of violence as well as an alleged arson in Kitchener on Monday evening.

Police say the three incidents occurred around Fairway Road South, Ottawa Street South and Mill Street, beginning at around 6:30 p.m. on an LRT train.

Officers were called after two passengers were reportedly harassed, spat on and accosted with racial slurs Police say one of the suspects flashed a knife at the victims while the group made death threats at the victims.

When the victims attempted to leave, the suspects threw rocks at them, police say.

A short time later, an underground garbage container at a plaza on Fairway Road South was set on fire. The blaze was extinguished by the Kitchener Fire Department.

Soon after, police say the suspects approached a man in a grocery store, spat in his face and yelled racial slurs at him.

They then brandished a knife and robbed the victim, police say. The suspects also threw rocks at the man, police add.

Police say they arrested three male youths and two female youths under the Youth Criminal Justice Act a short time later.