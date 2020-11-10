Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

5 teens arrested after racist terror spree in Kitchener: Waterloo police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
A Waterloo Regional Police Cruiser.
A Waterloo Regional Police Cruiser. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say five youths were arrested in connection with several acts of violence as well as an alleged arson in Kitchener on Monday evening.

Police say the three incidents occurred around Fairway Road South, Ottawa Street South and Mill Street, beginning at around 6:30 p.m. on an LRT train.

Read more: Police arrest Kitchener man in connection with Holy Guacamole robbery

Officers were called after two passengers were reportedly harassed, spat on and accosted with racial slurs Police say one of the suspects flashed a knife at the victims while the group made death threats at the victims.

Trending Stories

When the victims attempted to leave, the suspects threw rocks at them, police say.

A short time later, an underground garbage container at a plaza on Fairway Road South was set on fire. The blaze was extinguished by the Kitchener Fire Department.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Cambridge man charged with mini crime spree in Hespeler: police

Soon after, police say the suspects approached a man in a grocery store, spat in his face and yelled racial slurs at him.

They then brandished a knife and robbed the victim, police say. The suspects also threw rocks at the man, police add.

Police say they arrested three male youths and two female youths under the Youth Criminal Justice Act a short time later.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional PoliceKitchener CrimeWaterloo crimeKitchener newsWaterloo newsottawa street kitchenerFairway Road KitchenerKitchener teen arrestedKitchener racism
Flyers
More weekly flyers