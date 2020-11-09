Police arrest Kitchener man in connection with Holy Guacamole robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they have arrested a 28-year-old Kitchener man in connection with the robbery of a restaurant on Victoria Street in Kitchener last week.

The robbery, which occurred at the Holy Guacamole location on Nov. 4, has the local chain considering closing the location for good.

Waterloo Regional Police say a man entered the restaurant at around 2 p.m. and flashed a knife while demanding money.

He then took off with an undisclosed amount of cash, police say.

In a Facebook post dated Nov. 4, Holy Guacamole said, “we have endured a few broken windows and vandalism but today things got a lot worse at this location.

“Our staff’s safety is our top priority and to remain open at Victoria Street is under consideration, to be honest.”

Police say the man was arrested on Friday and is facing a robbery charge.