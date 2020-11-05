Kitchener restaurant may be closed after armed robbery report

Send this page to someone via email

Holy Guacamole says it is considering closing its restaurant on Victoria Street in Kitchener after police say it was robbed on Tuesday.

Waterloo Regional Police say a man entered the restaurant at around 2 p.m. and flashed a knife while demanding money.

He then took off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

In a Facebook post, Holy Guacamole said the location was being manned by a pregnant woman and a grandson.

“We are saddened to have this happen to our staff, one is pregnant and one our grandson, [and] to have to go through this,” the post noted.

It went on to say they have had to deal with issues before but this has them reconsidering the spot’s future.

“We have endured a few broken windows and vandalism but today things got a lot worse at this location,” the post read.

“Our staff’s safety is our top priority and to remain open at Victoria Street is under consideration, to be honest.” Tweet This

Police described the suspect as a white man, around six feet tall, with a thin build and blonde hair. He was last seen wearing dark pants, white shoes, red gloves and a plaid jacket.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.