Crime

Cambridge man charged with mini crime spree in Hespeler: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 9, 2020 10:45 am
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle .
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle . Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

A 31-year-old Cambridge man is facing a host of charges in connection with an alleged Sunday night crime spree in Hespeler, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say on Sunday night at around 8:30 p.m., officers were called to Queen Street West for a reported hit and run.

Read more: Man spotted performing indecent act near Cambridge elementary school

The investigation showed that a man allegedly stole a motor vehicle and hit several parked cars along Queen Street and Sunnyhill Road.

Police say the damaged vehicle was later discovered but it was empty.

Soon after, police were called to a home on River Road in Cambridge for a reported break-in.

Officers arrived and found a man inside the home before arresting him.

Read more: Violent crime continues to rise in Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo: Statcan report

Police say they determined that he was responsible for the break-in as well as the hit and run.

Police say the man is facing multiple charges, including break and enter; mischief under $5,000; possession of break-in instruments; possession of a controlled substance; failure to remain at the scene of a collision; dangerous driving; and driving while under suspension.

They also ask area residents to check their vehicles for damage. If any damage is found, they are asked to call police at 519-570-9777.

