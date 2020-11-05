Man spotted performing indecent act near Cambridge elementary school

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a man who was spotted allegedly committing an indecent act near a Cambridge elementary school on Wednesday.

Police say the man was seen near St. Elizabeth Catholic Elementary School on Alder Drive at around 4 p.m.

They say school staff confronted the man before he fled the scene.

The suspect is described as South Asian, 60 to 70 years old, with a thin build, large stomach, and short white hair. Police say he was wearing black jogging pants, a dark coloured shirt, a surgical mask and was riding a mountain bike.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.