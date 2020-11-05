Menu

Crime

Man spotted performing indecent act near Cambridge elementary school

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 5, 2020 2:09 pm
A Waterloo Regional Police Cruiser.
A Waterloo Regional Police Cruiser. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a man who was spotted allegedly committing an indecent act near a Cambridge elementary school on Wednesday.

Police say the man was seen near St. Elizabeth Catholic Elementary School on Alder Drive at around 4 p.m.

Violent crime continues to rise in Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo: Statcan report

They say school staff confronted the man before he fled the scene.

The suspect is described as South Asian, 60 to 70 years old, with a thin build, large stomach, and short white hair. Police say he was wearing black jogging pants, a dark coloured shirt, a surgical mask and was riding a mountain bike.

Waterloo police release photos in connection to indecent act on GRT bus

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

