Man spotted performing indecent act near Cambridge elementary school

Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a man who was spotted allegedly committing an indecent act near a Cambridge elementary school on Wednesday.
Police say the man was seen near St. Elizabeth Catholic Elementary School on Alder Drive at around 4 p.m.
They say school staff confronted the man before he fled the scene.
Trending Stories
The suspect is described as South Asian, 60 to 70 years old, with a thin build, large stomach, and short white hair. Police say he was wearing black jogging pants, a dark coloured shirt, a surgical mask and was riding a mountain bike.
They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments