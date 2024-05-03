Menu

Crime

2 men arrested after ‘concerning’ amount of explosives found: Winnipeg police

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted May 3, 2024 5:48 pm
2 min read
Two men were arrested after a "concerning and diverse quantity of explosive substances" were found during raids in Headingley, Man. and two other locations in West Winnipeg, said insp. Elton Hall. View image in full screen
Two men were arrested after a "concerning and diverse quantity of explosive substances" were found during raids in Headingley, Man. and two other locations in West Winnipeg, said insp. Elton Hall. Arsalan Saeed / Global News
Two men were arrested after a “concerning and diverse quantity of explosive substances” were found during raids in Headingley, Man. and two other locations in West Winnipeg, police said.

24-year-old Evan Reimer, and a 23-year-old man were arrested on Thursday, officer said.

Insp. Elton Hall said Reimer was on bail when he was put in cuffs.

“Investigators believe this individual may have been planning to detonate an explosive device on the outskirts of Winnipeg for the May Long Weekend,” Hall said.

He said anyone who knows the suspect or anyone that may be connected to him, should let police know.

“There will be other individuals that are involved, which is why we’re asking for assistance from the public,” he said. “Any information they can provide to us would assist investigating Mr. Reimer and his associations, or what he’s been up to over the last couple of months.”

Right now, there is “no specific threat to the public,” he said.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“We don’t have a lot of information on it right now,” Hall said, noting that the investigation is still in its early stages.

Police are also looking into a previous explosion that happened in Headingley, but would not say when it happened.

“(It) was big enough where people in that area called to complain about an explosion and they could feel it in their homes,” Hall said.

“I’ve never, in my time, come out here and done something like this. The devices and the explosive material is significant, and we’re concerned,” he said. “But I want to repeat that there is no threat to the public.”

Hall said the suspects’ ages are a concern to investigators.

“Society is changing, social media plays a factor in peoples’ opinions and views,” he said.

Reimer remains behind bars, and the 23-year-old was released on an undertaking.

There will be more information in the future, Hall said.

In the meantime, anyone with information is asked to call Winnipeg Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477, or the Winnipeg police 204-986-7003.

Winnipeg man arrested for string of ‘suspicious’ detonations, police say
