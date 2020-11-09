Tay Township resident charged following poppy cash box thefts

A resident from Tay Township, Ont., has been charged after several poppy cash donation boxes were stolen in the Waubaushene, Ont., area.
On Saturday afternoon, police say they were notified that a Royal Canadian Legion poppy cash donation box was stolen from a retail outlet. Later that day, investigators also found out two more boxes had been stolen from other retail stores.
On Sunday, police arrested and charged Jeremy Nelson Bumstead, 46, from Tay Township, with three counts of theft under $5,000, failure to comply with a probation order, and three counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.
Bumstead was released from custody on an undertaking to appear before Midland court in January.
Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
Comments