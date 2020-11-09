Tay Township resident charged following poppy cash box thefts

Send this page to someone via email

A resident from Tay Township, Ont., has been charged after several poppy cash donation boxes were stolen in the Waubaushene, Ont., area.

On Saturday afternoon, police say they were notified that a Royal Canadian Legion poppy cash donation box was stolen from a retail outlet. Later that day, investigators also found out two more boxes had been stolen from other retail stores.

Three @RoyalCdnLegion Poppy cash box thefts over the weekend from Waubaushene stores have been solved.#SGBOPP officers arrested a 46 yr old Tay Twp male with multiple property/probation offences. #LestWeForget sacrifices made by our Veterans. #RemembranceDay2020 pic.twitter.com/CSlWuJVh67 — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) November 9, 2020

On Sunday, police arrested and charged Jeremy Nelson Bumstead, 46, from Tay Township, with three counts of theft under $5,000, failure to comply with a probation order, and three counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Bumstead was released from custody on an undertaking to appear before Midland court in January.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.