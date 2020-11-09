Premier Scott Moe names new Saskatchewan cabinet, 1st woman in over 30 years becomes deputy premier

Send this page to someone via email

Premier Scott Moe unveiled a new cabinet on Monday, as he promised to focus on Saskatchewan’s economic recovery in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As a cabinet, we are taking up our duties during an uncertain time in this province,” Moe said. “But there is every reason to be optimistic as we work toward building a strong, vibrant, growing Saskatchewan.”

Donna Harpauer was named deputy premier, the first woman to hold the position in over 30 years.

She has served in every cabinet since the Saskatchewan Party was first elected in 2007.

“Donna Harpauer is one of the longest-serving cabinet ministers in the nation and without a doubt among the most capable and hard-working ministers in Canada,” Moe said. “I am confident that Deputy Premier Harpauer’s depth of experience will be a tremendous asset, and I look forward to working closely with her as we work toward a strong economic recovery and balancing the provincial budget by 2024.”

Story continues below advertisement

4:05 Saskatchewan election 2020: Scott Moe says he intends to build a ‘strong Saskatchewan for everyone’ Saskatchewan election 2020: Scott Moe says he intends to build a ‘strong Saskatchewan for everyone’ – Oct 26, 2020

Harpauer will also continue to serve as minister of finance, a position she’s had since 2017.

Two former cabinet members, Ken Cheveldayoff and Greg Ottenbreit, are two MLAs who did not retain a cabinet position.

Also of note, social services minister Paul Merriman moves to health as the province grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Former deputy premier Don McMorris, who left cabinet after being charged in 2016 with impaired driving, is back as minister of government relations.

MLAs who retained their cabinet portfolios

Christine Tell remains the minister of corrections, policing and public safety.

Jeremy Harrison remains minister of trade and development and minister of immigration and career training. He also takes on the position of minister responsible for Innovation Saskatchewan and Tourism Saskatchewan.

David Marit remains minister of agriculture and minister responsible for Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corporation.

Bronwyn Eyre remains minister of energy and resources

4:05 Saskatchewan election 2020: Former premier Brad Wall calls 4th consecutive majority a ‘big achievement’ Saskatchewan election 2020: Former premier Brad Wall calls 4th consecutive majority a ‘big achievement’ – Oct 26, 2020

MLAs who remain in cabinet, but with a new portfolio

Don Morgan becomes minister of Crown Investments Corporation and becomes minister responsible for all major Crown corporations. Morgan remains minister of labour relations and workplace safety and minister responsible for the Saskatchewan Workers’ Compensation Board.

Jim Reiter (former minister of health) becomes minister of SaskBuilds and procurement, minister responsible for the Public Service Commission and minister responsible for Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority.

Dustin Duncan becomes minister of education.

Gordon Wyant (former minister of education) becomes minister of justice and attorney general.

Joe Hargrave becomes minister of highways and minister responsible for Saskatchewan Water Security Agency.

Paul Merriman becomes minister of health.

Gene Makowsky becomes minister of advanced education.

Warren Kaeding becomes minister of environment.

Lori Carr becomes minister of social services.

1:46 Saskatchewan election 2020: Moe says people will have to wait to see what ‘independent Saskatchewan’ means Saskatchewan election 2020: Moe says people will have to wait to see what ‘independent Saskatchewan’ means – Oct 27, 2020

Three MLAs entering cabinet

Don McMorris becomes minister of government relations, minister responsible for First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs, and minister responsible for the Provincial Capital Commission.

Laura Ross becomes minister of parks, culture and sport, and minister responsible for the status of women.

Everett Hindley becomes minister of mental health and addictions, seniors and rural and remote health. Hindley’s portfolio includes a new, priority focus on mental health and addictions resources, programming and funding, while retaining a priority focus on seniors and rural and remote health.

Read more: Saskatchewan NDP announce shadow cabinet

Story continues below advertisement

The size of the cabinet remains at 18 ministers.

The members were sworn in at the Government House on Monday.

With a file from the Canadian Press.