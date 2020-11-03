Saskatchewan NDP announce shadow cabinet

Send this page to someone via email

The incoming Saskatchewan Party government has not yet revealed who will be holding which portfolio when the next session begins, but the Official Opposition has appointed the critics.

In some of the most closely contested ridings of the 2020 provincial election, candidates remain separated by narrow margins and not all of the mail-in ballots have been counted. The official results will be submitted on Nov. 18.

Saskatchewan NDP Leader Ryan Meili shared his shadow cabinet roles via press release Tuesday afternoon. He will continue on as the executive council critic as well as the intergovernmental affairs and francophone critic.

Re-elected Regina Douglas Park MLA Nicole Sarauer, who did a stint as party’s interim leader prior to Meili taking the reins, has been named deputy leader. She will also be the critic for justice, corrections and policing, the Provincial Capital Commission, Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority and SaskGaming.

Also re-elected in Regina, were MLAs Carla Beck and Trent Wotherspoon. Beck, the caucus chair, will continue as the critic for education as well as early learning and labour. Wotherspoon, the public accounts committee chair, will continue on as the finance critic as well as the critic for SaskTel, the Crown Investments Corporation, agriculture and the Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corporation.

Vicki Mowat, returning to represent Saskatoon Fairview, has been named house leader and will be the health critic.

Doyle Vermette was re-elected in Cumberland and will serve as critic for northern affairs and mental health and addictions.

Buckley Belanger, re-elected in Athabasca, will be the critic for forestry, highways, the Global Transportation Hub (GTH) and the Regina bypass.

A group of newcomers from ridings in the two major cities will round out the shadow cabinet.

From Saskatoon, Matt Love has been named the deputy caucus chair and will handle municipal affairs, tourism, seniors, ethics and democracy, parks, culture and sport. Betty Nippi-Albright will be the critic for First Nations and Métis relations as well as for the Truth and Reconciliation and Public Service Commission. Erika Ritchie has been assigned to environment, energy and resources, SaskEnergy, SaskWater and the Water Security Agency. Jennifer Bowes has been assigned to advanced education, innovation, the status of women and as the associate labour critic.

From Regina, Aleana Young will serve as the deputy house leader as well as the critic for economy and jobs, trade and export development, central services, SaskBuilds, SaskPower, Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) and immigration. Meara Conway has been named the critic for social services, housing, human rights and community-based organizations (CBOs).

“This strong and diverse team will act to push for the needs of Saskatchewan families in the face of COVID-19,” said Meili in his press release. “Our first priority is to ensure critical investments are made to protect families facing economic uncertainty, the kids in our schools, seniors and the most vulnerable. I am confident that this team will get results for the people of our province.”

The party also announced a staffing change. Sally Housser will take over the role of interim chief of staff from Adrienne King in the caucus office.

